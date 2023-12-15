Skip to main content
The state of play and prospects for measuring innovation in the public sector

Working paper

DOI
https://doi.org/10.1787/dca76af0-en
Authors
Conor Das-Doyle, Nordine Es-Sadki, Misha Kaur, Piret Tõnurist
Tags
OECD Working Papers on Public Governance
Cite this content as:

Das-Doyle, C. et al. (2023), “The state of play and prospects for measuring innovation in the public sector”, OECD Working Papers on Public Governance, No. 67, OECD Publishing, Paris, https://doi.org/10.1787/dca76af0-en.
