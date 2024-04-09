Towards the green transition

To meet their international climate commitments and strengthen renewable energy production, many countries will require significant new investment in low emissions infrastructure. To deliver low emissions infrastructure at the necessary rate and scale, many countries recognise they need better ways of planning and regulating infrastructure and its value chains.

This Working Paper describes the challenges and opportunities for using regulatory, stakeholder engagement and public procurement tools to help countries deliver more effective permitting. It provides international good practice case studies to help countries stimulate investment and reduce barriers for new, low emissions infrastructure so they can fulfil their international climate commitments while ensuring existing policy objectives.