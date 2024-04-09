Skip to main content
Towards the green transition

Stimulating investment and accelerating permits for low emissions infrastructure
Working paper

DOI
https://doi.org/10.1787/fc97f64e-en
Authors
Robert Addison, Giuseppa Ottimofiore, Costanza Caputi, Alberto Morales, Hamsini Shankar
Tags
OECD Working Papers on Public Governance
Addison, R. et al. (2024), “Towards the green transition: Stimulating investment and accelerating permits for low emissions infrastructure”, OECD Working Papers on Public Governance, No. 68, OECD Publishing, Paris, https://doi.org/10.1787/fc97f64e-en.
