This report provides an overview of green infrastructure planning and the use of nature-based solutions in Italy. It identifies key challenges and trade-offs and provides recommendations to promote their uptake across the different levels of government. The report also analyses four case studies that have been identified in agreement with the Italian Ministry of Infrastructure and Transport: the Green Node in Bari, the metro line M4 in Milan, the Ridracoli Dam in Emilia-Romagna, and the railway line Bicocca-Catenanuova.
Developing an Integrated Approach to Green Infrastructure in Italy
Report
OECD Public Governance Reviews
Share
Facebook Twitter LinkedIn
Abstract
In the same series
-
28 June 2024
-
-
28 June 2024
-
26 June 2024
-
25 June 2024
-
13 June 2024
-
11 June 2024
-
17 May 2024
Related publications
-
Working paper28 June 2024
-
Country note27 June 2024
-
Working paper27 June 2024
-
24 June 2024
-
Working paper21 June 2024
-
Country note20 June 2024
-
Working paper20 June 2024
-
Country note18 June 2024