Rural Development Strategy Review of Ethiopia

Reaping the Benefits of Urbanisation
Report

More info

DOI
https://doi.org/10.1787/a325a658-en
Authors
OECD, Policy Studies Institute
Tags
OECD Development Pathways
Download PDF

Cite this content as:

OECD/PSI (2020), Rural Development Strategy Review of Ethiopia: Reaping the Benefits of Urbanisation, OECD Development Pathways, OECD Publishing, Paris, https://doi.org/10.1787/a325a658-en.
