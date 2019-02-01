Skip to main content
Financing social protection in Ethiopia

A long-term perspective
Policy paper

https://doi.org/10.1787/9ce809d8-en
Kefyalew Endale, Alexander Pick, Tassew Woldehanna
OECD Development Policy Papers
Endale, K., A. Pick and T. Woldehanna (2019), “Financing social protection in Ethiopia: A long-term perspective”, OECD Development Policy Papers, No. 15, OECD Publishing, Paris, https://doi.org/10.1787/9ce809d8-en.
