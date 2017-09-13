Skip to main content
Responding to Refugee Crises: Lessons from evaluations in Ethiopia and Uganda as countries of destination

Working paper

DOI
https://doi.org/10.1787/8346fc6f-en
Authors
Héloïse Ruaudel, Susanna Morrison-Métois
Tags
OECD Development Co-operation Working Papers
Cite this content as:

Ruaudel, H. and S. Morrison-Métois (2017), “Responding to Refugee Crises: Lessons from evaluations in Ethiopia and Uganda as countries of destination”, OECD Development Co-operation Working Papers, No. 38, OECD Publishing, Paris, https://doi.org/10.1787/8346fc6f-en.
