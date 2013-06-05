Skip to main content
Making Growth Green and Inclusive: The Case of Ethiopia

Working paper

DOI
https://doi.org/10.1787/5k46dbzhrkhl-en
Authors
Steve Bass, Shannon Siyao Wang, Tadele Ferede, Daniel Fikreyesus
Tags
OECD Green Growth Papers
Cite this content as:

Bass, S. et al. (2013), “Making Growth Green and Inclusive: The Case of Ethiopia”, OECD Green Growth Papers, No. 2013/07, OECD Publishing, Paris, https://doi.org/10.1787/5k46dbzhrkhl-en.
