Benefits of regional co-operation on the energy-water-land use nexus transformation in Central Asia

﻿The “energy, water and land use nexus” approach has been attracting attention of policy makers, development practitioners and academia in Central Asia as a tool to facilitate regional and cross-sectoral co-operation for climate action and resource security. However, further work is still needed to better understand economic and non-economic benefits of the nexus approach, and integrate it into policy processes in the countries. Based on desk research and consultations with stakeholders in Central Asia, this paper aims to highlight several possible action points for promoting the energy-water-land use nexus approach in the face of a changing climate in the region.