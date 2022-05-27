The “energy, water and land use nexus” approach has been attracting attention of policy makers, development practitioners and academia in Central Asia as a tool to facilitate regional and cross-sectoral co-operation for climate action and resource security. However, further work is still needed to better understand economic and non-economic benefits of the nexus approach, and integrate it into policy processes in the countries. Based on desk research and consultations with stakeholders in Central Asia, this paper aims to highlight several possible action points for promoting the energy-water-land use nexus approach in the face of a changing climate in the region.
Benefits of regional co-operation on the energy-water-land use nexus transformation in Central Asia
Working paper
OECD Green Growth Papers
Share
Facebook Twitter LinkedIn
Abstract
In the same series
-
Working paper20 November 2023
-
Working paper15 March 2021
-
31 January 2020
-
Working paper31 January 2020
-
31 January 2020
-
Working paper2 April 2019
-
Working paper29 March 2019
-
29 March 2019
Related publications
-
1 July 2024
-
29 May 2024
-
7 December 2023
-
3 October 2022
-
-
10 June 2021
-
17 February 2021
-
Policy paper22 June 2020