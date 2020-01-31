Skip to main content
Login on your MyOECD account
  • English
  • Cette page n'est pas disponible en Français

Low and zero emissions in the steel and cement industries

Barriers, technologies and policies
Working paper

More info

DOI
https://doi.org/10.1787/5ccf8e33-en
Authors
Chris Bataille
Tags
OECD Green Growth Papers
Download PDF

Cite this content as:

Bataille, C. (2020), “Low and zero emissions in the steel and cement industries: Barriers, technologies and policies”, OECD Green Growth Papers, No. 2020/02, OECD Publishing, Paris, https://doi.org/10.1787/5ccf8e33-en.
Go to top