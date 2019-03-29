Skip to main content
The distributional aspects of environmental quality and environmental policies

Opportunities for individuals and households
Working paper

https://doi.org/10.1787/e0939b52-en
Alexander Mackie, Ivan Haščič
OECD Green Growth Papers
Mackie, A. and I. Haščič (2019), “The distributional aspects of environmental quality and environmental policies: Opportunities for individuals and households”, OECD Green Growth Papers, No. 2019/02, OECD Publishing, Paris, https://doi.org/10.1787/e0939b52-en.
