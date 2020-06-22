Environmental fiscal reforms are an essential building block to steer countries onto a sustainable long-term development path. This paper develops proposals for strengthening the role of market-based environmental policy instruments in the Slovak Republic. The paper discusses reform options aimed at mitigating air pollution and climate change, improved waste management and biodiversity conservation. This includes measures such as introduction of automatic indexation of environmentally related taxes, differentiation of energy tax rates by emission intensity of fuels, broadening tax bases to include all emission sources and reforming preferential fiscal treatment of household fuel use – a major source of local air pollution. In the waste management domain, raising the landfill tax to better reflect external environmental costs of particular tax bases would help encourage diversion of waste from landfills. A complementary waste incineration tax would help incentivise waste prevention, composting and material recycling.
Towards a green fiscal reform in the Slovak Republic
Proposals for strengthening the role of market-based environmental policy instruments
Policy paper
OECD Environment Policy Papers
Share
Facebook Twitter LinkedIn
Abstract
In the same series
-
14 June 2024
-
17 May 2024
-
Policy paper17 April 2024
-
22 January 2024
-
7 December 2023
-
4 December 2023
-
20 September 2023
-
Policy paper1 May 2023
Related publications
-
27 June 2024
-
18 June 2024
-
Working paper14 June 2024
-
20 April 2024
-
18 April 2024
-
26 March 2024
-
18 March 2024
-
1 February 2024