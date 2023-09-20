Skip to main content
Taming wildfires in the context of climate change: The case of Portugal

Policy paper

DOI
https://doi.org/10.1787/859bb47a-en
Authors
OECD
Tags
OECD Environment Policy Papers
Cite this content as:

OECD (2023), “Taming wildfires in the context of climate change: The case of Portugal”, OECD Environment Policy Papers, No. 37, OECD Publishing, Paris, https://doi.org/10.1787/859bb47a-en.
