Agendas on climate change mitigation and plastic pollution have largely developed independently. However, the two issues are closely linked. Most plastics are produced from fossil fuels. Jointly, the production, conversion and waste management of plastics generate greenhouse gas emissions. This paper reviews the interactions and synergies between climate change and plastics pollution. It subsequently reviews interactions between policies to reduce greenhouse gas emissions and plastic pollution. The findings from this work can help inform policy agendas and provide opportunities for countries to develop policies which exploit synergies.