Skip to main content
Login on your MyOECD account
  • English
  • Cette page n'est pas disponible en Français

New Aspects of EPR: Extending producer responsibility to additional product groups and challenges throughout the product lifecycle

Working paper

More info

DOI
https://doi.org/10.1787/cfdc1bdc-en
Authors
Andrew Brown, Frithjof Laubinger, Peter Börkey
Tags
OECD Environment Working Papers
Download PDF

Cite this content as:

Brown, A., F. Laubinger and P. Börkey (2023), “New Aspects of EPR: Extending producer responsibility to additional product groups and challenges throughout the product lifecycle”, OECD Environment Working Papers, No. 225, OECD Publishing, Paris, https://doi.org/10.1787/cfdc1bdc-en.
Go to top