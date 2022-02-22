Policy action must take place across the plastics lifecycle if countries are to transition from a “take-make-waste” model to a more circular economy.

Upstream policies can help to curb plastics production and demand, by avoiding unnecessary plastics or promoting longer product lifespans, and can make plastic manufacturing more circular by designing products to be reused and avoiding hazardous materials and chemicals during production. Downstream policies are also important to encourage the separate collection, sorting and recycling of plastic waste and to put in place improved waste management infrastructure that can help prevent plastics from getting into the environment.