The ocean economy has been growing globally for the past twenty-five years, spurring hundreds of millions of direct jobs, with ocean resources sustaining billions of people. However, this growth has unprecedented impacts on the marine environment.

As the role of a healthy ocean in climate and biodiversity processes become ever more evident, effective ocean policies require a commitment to sustainable use, conservation, and restoration of marine ecosystems. Policymakers can harness socio-economic opportunities offered by the ocean, while preserving the marine environment nationally and globally. The OECD has evidence and good practices to share to help countries effectively balance better their economic, social and environmental objectives from local to global levels.