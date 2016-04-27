Skip to main content
Ocean economy

The ocean economy is attracting attention across the globe as a source of economic growth, while marine ecosystems are increasingly facing the consequences of unbridled pollution, climate change and biodiversity loss. OECDmonitors the ocean economy to offer insights and policy advice on balancing economic development with ocean health. It supports national ocean economy measurement strategies and provides best practices to harness ocean science and innovation to boost sustainable uses.

