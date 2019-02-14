Ocean Economy Monitor

The Monitor develops comparable metrics across countries and industries to analyse trends, performance, and changes over time in the ocean economy to support decision-makers. The Monitor has built up unique ocean economy databases, sourced from national accounts, linked to other relevant OECD datasets and data sources, and covering more than 140 countries over 25 years. Hence, it captures the full spectrum of ocean-related economic activities and their interconnections with the broader economy, as well as laying the quantitative foundation for foresight work on the exploration of likely future pathways for ocean economy development.

The Monitor supports countries in setting up comprehensive ocean economy measurement strategies by refining current methodologies and developing new indicators. This includes collaborative research efforts aimed at the creation of international guidelines, working alongside the United Nations System of Environmental-Economic Accounting (SEEA) Ocean Group, as well as engaging with other national and international experts, including national statistical offices, industry groups, and NGOs.