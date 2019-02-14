The OECD Ocean Economy Monitor is a programme designed to support and advise decision-makers by observing, tracking, analysing and reporting on ocean economy trends over time. It provides unique insights into the economy-, science- and innovation-related aspects of the ocean economy as well as its policy environment, complementing the work of governments and other organisations on various facets of ocean management and governance. The activities contribute to the United Nations Decade on Ocean Sciences and to other major national and international ocean agendas, such as the UN Ocean Conferences (UNOC) and the World Ocean Assessment (WOA) processes.
Ocean Economy Monitor
The OECD Ocean Economy Monitor is a programme designed to support and advise decision-makers by observing, tracking, analysing and reporting on ocean economy trends over time.
About the Ocean Economy Monitor
How it works
The Monitor develops comparable metrics across countries and industries to analyse trends, performance, and changes over time in the ocean economy to support decision-makers. The Monitor has built up unique ocean economy databases, sourced from national accounts, linked to other relevant OECD datasets and data sources, and covering more than 140 countries over 25 years. Hence, it captures the full spectrum of ocean-related economic activities and their interconnections with the broader economy, as well as laying the quantitative foundation for foresight work on the exploration of likely future pathways for ocean economy development.
The Monitor supports countries in setting up comprehensive ocean economy measurement strategies by refining current methodologies and developing new indicators. This includes collaborative research efforts aimed at the creation of international guidelines, working alongside the United Nations System of Environmental-Economic Accounting (SEEA) Ocean Group, as well as engaging with other national and international experts, including national statistical offices, industry groups, and NGOs.
The OECD Monitor provides policy advice and expertise to support national research priorities and ocean economy innovation ecosystems, providing insights on critical areas such as the economics of ocean observation systems, ocean exploration, seabed mapping, and ecosystem-based approaches to energy transition. It also tracks current and future progress in innovative technologies, such as digital twins, subsea marine infrastructure and advanced sensors, as well as following their integration into the development and management of a sustainable ocean economy .
In line with the OECD Agenda for Transformative Science, Technology and Innovation Policies, this work builds on close cooperation with national research organisations, industry leaders, and international organisations such as UNESCO’s Intergovernmental Oceanographic Commission (IOC) and the Global Ocean Observing System (GOOS), and the International Hydrographic Organization (IHO).
Join us
The OECD’s pioneering decade-long research on the ocean economy, highlighted by its landmark report "The Ocean Economy in 2030", is supported financially by a steering board of ocean champions. The work has a robust track record of driving concrete policy advancements both within OECD member countries and beyond. Hosted within the Directorate for Science, Technology, and Innovation, the Monitor contributes to and benefits from synergies generated across the OECD, as well as from its close collaboration with other international organisations. We invite you to contact us.
Related publications
-
14 February 2019
-
Working paper30 July 2021
-
Working paper24 May 2024
-
6 May 2024
-
Policy paper17 April 2024
-
Working paper18 March 2024
Related policy issues
-
Biodiversity – the variety of life on Earth – provides us with ecosystem services vital for human health, well-being and economies. Yet, terrestrial, marine and freshwater biodiversity is declining rapidly, threatening societies and economies. The OECD provides analysis, data and good practice insights to help governments design effective efficient and fair biodiversity policies.Learn more
-
Fisheries make a key contribution to global food security and the ocean economy. Well-designed subsidies and other government support can help ensure the health of fish stocks and ecosystems, increase fish stock productivity, and build resilience in the fisheries sector. However, poorly targeted subsidies can encourage unsustainable fishing. The OECD analyses fisheries subsidies and government support using its Fisheries Support Estimate (FSE) database.Learn more
-
Healthy and sustainable fish stocks are essential for food security, ocean biodiversity, and fishing communities. However, the health of fish stocks around the world is threatened by overfishing; illegal, unreported and unregulated (IUU) fishing; as well as climate change and Ocean pollution. Good fisheries management is vital to prevent unsustainable fishing and ensure fish stocks remain an important part of global food systems.Learn more
-
A skilled workforce represents an important tool for local economies to attract investment. We support the development of local employment and skills policies that connect employers with the talent they seek and prepare workers for transitions for the future of work.Learn more
-
The ocean covers two-thirds of our planet and provides invaluable ecosystem services that are vital for humanity’s well-being, global food security, economic growth, employment, and development. However, the ocean is under immense pressure, primarily because of human activity. Governments need to take bold action from local to international levels to ensure conservation and sustainable use of the ocean, while enhancing economic development.Learn more
-
The ocean economy is attracting attention across the globe as a source of economic growth, while marine ecosystems are increasingly facing the consequences of unbridled pollution, climate change and biodiversity loss. OECD monitors the ocean economy to offer insights and policy advice on balancing economic development with ocean health. It supports national ocean economy measurement strategies and provides best practices to harness ocean science and innovation to boost sustainable uses.Learn more
-
The shipbuilding industry is an essential contributor to the global maritime transport and trade that underpin our economies. However, shipbuilding faces many challenges including market volatility, excess capacity, the imperative of greening and decarbonising as well as geopolitical disruptions.Learn more
-
Water is essential to life and for the health of ecosystems. Access to plentiful, good quality water resources underpins sustainable and inclusive development. Climate change, biodiversity loss and pollution all create pressures that disrupt the ability of freshwater systems to continue providing ecosystem services, impacting human health and nature but also affecting economic growth and generating financial risks. The OECD helps governments to manage their water resources and deliver water-related services effectively across economic sectors and policy agendas.Learn more