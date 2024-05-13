Investments are needed to ensure water security, including for the delivery of water and sanitation services, the management of water resources and for tackling water-related risks. These investments are important for public health and social well-being, as well as for protecting ecosystems and strengthening the resilience of economies.

To encourage more large-scale investment, more needs to be done to identify investment needs, improve the investment environment, make the most efficient use of existing sources of finance and assets, and mobilise additional sources.