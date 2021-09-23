Eighth meeting of the Roundtable on Financing Water: Thematic meeting on Climate Action

The 8th meeting of the Roundtable on Financing Water was a thematic meeting focused on Climate Action.

Mobilising finance and investment is central to accelerating the transition to net zero carbon emissions and to strengthening climate resilience. The Paris Agreement recognises that reaching these goals depends on “making finance flows consistent with a pathway towards low greenhouse gas emissions (and climate-resilient) development” (Article 2.1c). Investments that contribute to water security can make key contributions to climate action by supporting adaptation and resilience as well as mitigation.



In the lead up to the UNFCCC COP 26, this thematic meeting of the Roundtable on Financing Water focused on driving climate action was organised in partnership with the U.S. Government including the U.S. Department of State and the U.S. Environmental Protection Agency (EPA). It supported the OECD’s broader work on financing water and climate action as well as the strategic priorities of the US Global Water Strategy.

