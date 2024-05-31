Roundtable on Financing Water

The Roundtable brings together the finance and water communities to share information on recent and future developments of common interest and identify novel ideas and solutions. It specifically aims to:
- Raise the profile of financing water on the international political agenda and within the investment community
- Identify and overcome the barriers to further investment in water security and growth
- Push the boundaries of traditional thinking about financing water-related investment
- Promote impactful ways of financing water-related investment.
The Roundtable builds on targeted in-depth analysis to engage a diversity of actors in the Global North and the Global South – including governments, regulators, private financiers (e.g. institutional investors, commercial banks, asset managers, impact investors), development finance institutions, bi-lateral donors, international organisations, academia and civil society organisations.