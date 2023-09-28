Skip to main content
Watered down? Investigating the financial materiality of water-related risks in the financial system

Working paper

DOI
https://doi.org/10.1787/c0f4d47d-en
Authors
Lylah Davies, Mireille Martini
Tags
OECD Environment Working Papers
Cite this content as:

Davies, L. and M. Martini (2023), “Watered down? Investigating the financial materiality of water-related risks in the financial system”, OECD Environment Working Papers, No. 224, OECD Publishing, Paris, https://doi.org/10.1787/c0f4d47d-en.
