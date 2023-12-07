Finance and investment for water

Water-related risks, including the risk of too much, too little and polluted water, as well as disruption to freshwater systems, are intrinsically linked to the climate and nature crisis. Yet these risks are not fully captured by financial actors’ current approaches to assessing or managing risk. The financial sector is materially exposed to water-related risks in ways that are not fully understood by central banks and financial institutions.

The OECD works on assessing the financial materiality of water-related risks, supporting collaboration between the environment and the finance communities to improve collective understanding of how water-related risks translate into financial risk, and to develop the necessary tools and data to assess environmental and economic impacts and the financial materiality of such impacts.