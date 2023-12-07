Skip to main content
Login on your MyOECD account
  • English
  • Cette page n'est pas disponible en Français

Finance and investment for water

Water-related investments deliver essential and measurable benefits for water security, which is the linchpin of our economies. Yet, a substantial financing gap persists. OECD work on finance and investment for water explores solutions to address the finance gap, make better use of existing financial resources, mobilise a broader range of financial resources for water security and tackle the water-related economic and financial risks.

Policy sub-issue
Go to top