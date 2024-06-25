Water governance

About 90% of natural disasters and climate change impacts are water related. There are large subnational disparities in the exposure to water-related risks within countries. For example, in 61 OECD regions spanning 38 countries, more than 30% of the population is at risk of river flooding.

OECD projections estimate that by 2050, 40% of the world’s population will live in water-stressed river basins by 2050 and that water demand will rise by 55%.