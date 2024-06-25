Skip to main content
Water governance

Coping with water challenges requires robust public policies, targeting measurable objectives at the right time and appropriate scale, clear roles and responsibilities for relevant authorities, and regular monitoring and evaluation. Good water governance can greatly contribute to the design and implementation of such policies, with shared responsibility across levels of government and the broader range of stakeholders.

