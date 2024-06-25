The OECD Water Governance Programme provides guidance on designing and implementing effective, efficient and inclusive water governance systems across levels of government and compares water governance systems at national and subnational levels. It does so by leveraging the OECD Principles on Water Governance as a framework.
Water governance
Coping with water challenges requires robust public policies, targeting measurable objectives at the right time and appropriate scale, clear roles and responsibilities for relevant authorities, and regular monitoring and evaluation. Good water governance can greatly contribute to the design and implementation of such policies, with shared responsibility across levels of government and the broader range of stakeholders.
Key links
Key messages
The OECD Water Governance Programme helps manage the complexity of water governance by shedding light on policy areas with relevance for water, such as the circular economy and nature-based solutions.
The OECD Water Governance Programme carries out policy dialogues to support countries in their efforts to reform water policies. Policy dialogues on water provide an external view on how a country’s current water governance system is performing, and which policy options should be considered for the future, building on international practices.
Context
Water-related risks are rising and vary widely across regions
About 90% of natural disasters and climate change impacts are water related. There are large subnational disparities in the exposure to water-related risks within countries. For example, in 61 OECD regions spanning 38 countries, more than 30% of the population is at risk of river flooding.
OECD projections estimate that by 2050, 40% of the world’s population will live in water-stressed river basins by 2050 and that water demand will rise by 55%.
Good water governance is needed to address risks of too much, too little and too polluted water
The OECD Principles provide the 12 must-do’s for governments to design and implement effective, efficient, and inclusive water policies.
Programmes of work
The OECD Water Governance Initiative (WGI) is an international multi-stakeholder network of 100+ delegates gathering twice a year in a Policy Forum to share experience on reforms, projects, lessons and good practices in support of better water governance.Learn more
Related policy issues
The blue economy is a major driver of urban and regional development, providing millions of local jobs. However, cities are facing growing water risks: urban property damage from flooding already costs USD 120 billion per year, and a drought can reduce a city’s economic growth by up to 12%. Recognising that economic resilience requires water resilience, the OECD Cities and Regions for a Blue Economy project supports cities, regions and basins to tackle these risks and unlock the potential of a resilient, inclusive, sustainable and circular blue economy that contributes to economic growth, social well-being and ecosystem preservation.Learn more
Water-related investments deliver essential and measurable benefits for water security, which is the linchpin of our economies. Yet, a substantial financing gap persists. OECD work on finance and investment for water explores solutions to address the finance gap, make better use of existing financial resources, mobilise a broader range of financial resources for water security and tackle the water-related economic and financial risks.Learn more
The OECD Principles on Water Governance provide the 12 must-do's for governments to design and implement water policies. The implementation strategy consists of: i) the OECD Water Governance Indicator Framework; ii) evolving practices; iii) the OECD Guide on How to Assess Water Governance; and iv) the Handbook for the Local Implementation of the OECD Principles on Water Governance.Learn more
Water is essential to life and for the health of ecosystems. Access to plentiful, good quality water resources underpins sustainable and inclusive development. Climate change, biodiversity loss and pollution all create pressures that disrupt the ability of freshwater systems to continue providing ecosystem services, impacting human health and nature but also affecting economic growth and generating financial risks. The OECD helps governments to manage their water resources and deliver water-related services effectively across economic sectors and policy agendas.Learn more