Circular economy in cities and regions

While the circular economy is expected to generate positive impacts on the environment, projections show that shifting from a linear approach of “take, make and dispose” to a circular system is estimated to have as much as USD 4.5 trillion potential for economic growth by 2030. The circular economy could be worth as much as USD 700 billion in global consumer good material savings. Moreover, with activities such as repair, maintenance, upgrading, remanufacturing, reuse, recycling of materials and product-life extension, more labour intensive than the mining and manufacturing of a linear economy, the circular economy is likely to provide job creation opportunities.