Skip to main content
Login on your MyOECD account
  • English
  • Cette page n'est pas disponible en Français

Circular economy in cities and regions

Today, cities demand almost two-thirds of global energy, produce up to 80% of greenhouse gas emissions and 50% of global waste. The circular economy is based on three principles: i) design out waste and pollution; ii) keep products and materials in use; and iii) regenerate natural systems. It can provide a policy response to cope with the above challenges, as a driver for economic growth, jobs and environmental quality.

Policy sub-issue

Key links

Go to top