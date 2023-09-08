Cities are not homogeneous, and they are not in isolation. Instead, they are interlinked and linked with their surrounding rural areas. Their characteristics and the potential for their development and well-being depends on their size and the functions they play for their regions and countries. So, a systemic approach is needed to understand their interconnections and turn complementarities into synergies.

Our work on urban systems proposes place-based analysis and policy guidance to help cities of all sizes and their regions to address the multifaceted challenges cities face today, including addressing demographic change, advancing decarbonisation, and fostering social justice.