This review of Belgium's environmental conditions and policies evaluates progress in reducing the pollution burden, improving natural resource management, integrating environmental and economic policies, and strengthening international co-operation. The analyses presented are supported by a broad range of economic and environmental data.
OECD Environmental Performance Reviews: Belgium 1998
Report
OECD Environmental Performance Reviews
Abstract
