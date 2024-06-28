The OECD Cities and Regions for a Blue Economy programme supports national, local and regional governments in fostering blue economies that are resilient, inclusive, sustainable and circular (RISC-proof).

The programme recognises that subnational governments have a key but often underexploited role to play in unleashing the potential of the blue economy while preserving the marine, coastal and freshwater ecosystems that sustain it.

Because freshwater and seawater are intrinsically linked through the global water cycle, water security is critical for resilient blue economy sectors.

Cities and regions play a pivotal role in policies and investments that affect blue economy sectors and ecosystems. Subnational governments typically have responsibilities in urban and regional planning, water and sanitation, waste management and climate resilience, which influence the level of water security. They also have competencies in local and regional economic development, tourism and innovation, which can influence the productivity and competitiveness of blue economy sectors.