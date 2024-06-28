Skip to main content
Blue economy

The blue economy is a major driver of urban and regional development, providing millions of local jobs. However, cities are facing growing water risks: urban property damage from flooding already costs USD 120 billion per year, and a drought can reduce a city’s economic growth by up to 12%. Recognising that economic resilience requires water resilience, the OECD Cities and Regions for a Blue Economy project supports cities, regions and basins to tackle these risks and unlock the potential of a resilient, inclusive, sustainable and circular blue economy that contributes to economic growth, social well-being and ecosystem preservation.

