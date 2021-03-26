Skip to main content
Login on your MyOECD account
  • English
  • Cette page n'est pas disponible en Français

Water governance in Asia-Pacific

Working paper

More info

DOI
https://doi.org/10.1787/b57c5673-en
Authors
OECD
Tags
OECD Regional Development Papers
Download PDF

Cite this content as:

OECD (2021), “Water governance in Asia-Pacific”, OECD Regional Development Papers, No. 13, OECD Publishing, Paris, https://doi.org/10.1787/b57c5673-en.
Go to top