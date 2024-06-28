The OECD Principles on Water Governance and implementation strategy

Co-designed with the members of the OECD Water Governance Initiative (WGI) in 2015, the OECD Principles on Water Governance have been endorsed by 170+ stakeholder groups or governments, including 37 OECD Member Countries, 7 Non-Member Countries and 140 Stakeholder Groups.

The OECD Principles apply to the overarching water policy cycle. They cut across water management functions (e.g. drinking water supply, sanitation, flood protection, water quality, water quantity, rainwater and stormwater), water uses (e.g. domestic, industry, agriculture, energy and environment) and ownership of water management, resources and assets (e.g. public, private, mixed)