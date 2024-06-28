Skip to main content
The OECD Principles on Water Governance and implementation strategy

The OECD Principles on Water Governance provide the 12 must-do's for governments to design and implement water policies. The implementation strategy consists of: i) the OECD Water Governance Indicator Framework; ii) evolving practices; iii) the OECD Guide on How to Assess Water Governance; and iv) the Handbook for the Local Implementation of the OECD Principles on Water Governance.

