Skip to main content
Login on your MyOECD account
  • English
  • Cette page n'est pas disponible en Français

Financing Water: beyond traditional economic thinking, it’s time for global action

by Aude Farnault and Xavier Leflaive, OECD Environment Directorate

 

As leaders prepare to gather in New York later this month at the  UN 2023 Water Conference[1], the world turns its attention to the critical importance of water in the global development agenda and the essential role of finance in translating political ambitions into action on the ground.
 

The ninth meeting of the Roundtable on Financing Water, co-convened with UN Water, gathered the water and finance communities in Geneva on 7-9 February to bring a financial perspective to the Water Action Agenda, the main expected outcome of the UN 2023 Water Conference. It benefited from the substantive input of the Global Commission on the Economics of Water, which aims to redefine the way we value and govern water.
 

The meeting testifies that the narrative on water is changing, and this affects how water and finance can engage with one another.

Blog
Go to top