Financing Water: beyond traditional economic thinking, it’s time for global action

This is for two reasons. First, latest research by Johan Rockström[2] and his team documents how the hydrological cycle creates interdependencies between non-riparian countries: green water (moisture in the soil and vapour in the air) travels long distance, connecting countries and regions across the globe. As land use change in Eastern Europe and the Caucasus affects evapo-transpiration, it also affects rainfall in East Asia. In fact, every country on earth relies on others (sometime distant ones) for more than 50% of its rainfall. Such interdependencies are not captured by economic analyses and policy and institutional arrangements. We need to recognise precipitation-sheds, just like we acknowledge river basins.



Second, climate change is tilting the hydrological cycle: warmer temperatures result in less (blue) water in rivers and lakes and more (green) water in atmospheric rivers. Again, this is consequential, as drier land affects the capacity of soils and vegetation to capture and store carbon, thereby worsening greenhouse gas emissions. It follows that we cannot fix climate change if we do not fix the hydrological cycle.



Such new evidence clearly positions water as part of the solution to multiple crises, from climate change and biodiversity loss to food and energy security. Therefore, we would benefit from considering water as one organising principle of sustainable development and resilience to climate change. Here, the wisdom and practical solutions of indigenous communities can be a source of inspiration. For instance, acknowledging water and water bodies as entities, endowed with rights, might be a step in the right direction. New Zealand and Canada pave the way.