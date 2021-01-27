Seventh meeting of the Roundtable on Financing Agricultural Water: Thematic meeting – Sustainable use of water for agriculture

The Roundtable on Financing Water is a joint initiative of the OECD, the Netherlands, the World Water Council and the World Bank. The Roundtable provides a global public - private platform drawing upon political leadership and technical expertise, with the ambition of facilitating increased financing of investments that contribute to water security and sustainable growth.

The Roundtable engages a diversity of actors – governments and regulators in developed, emerging and developing economies, private financiers (e.g. institutional investors, commercial banks, asset managers, impact investors), development financing institutions, bi-lateral donors, international organisations, academia and civil society organisations – focused on finding novel ideas and solutions.

