The 7th meeting of the Roundtable on Financing Water was a thematic meeting focused on financing agricultural water organised in partnership with the OECD and the U.N. Food and Agriculture Organization (FAO). This meeting supported the OECD’s broader work on financing water as well as FAO's strategic priorities on promoting investments in agricultural water (and update on the development of the new Strategic Framework) that contribute to sustainable water management, food security, and sustainable development more broadly. FAO, as a founding member of UN-Water, is moving forward on the action pillars of the Sustainable Development Goal (SDG) 6 Global Acceleration Framework in catalysing water investments, data and information, capacity development, innovation and governance.
Seventh meeting of the Roundtable on Financing Agricultural Water: Thematic meeting – Sustainable use of water for agriculture
- 27-28 January 2021
- 13:00-16:00
- Virtual