The role of intermediaries to facilitate water-related investment

Working paper

https://doi.org/10.1787/0d5a7748-en
Anne Lardoux de Pazzis, Amandine Muret
OECD Environment Working Papers
Lardoux de Pazzis, A. and A. Muret (2021), “The role of intermediaries to facilitate water-related investment”, OECD Environment Working Papers, No. 180, OECD Publishing, Paris, https://doi.org/10.1787/0d5a7748-en.
