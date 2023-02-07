Ninth meeting of the Roundtable on Financing Water: Finance under the Water Action Agenda, towards the UN 2023 Water Conference

The UN 2023 Water Conference was a unique opportunity to set a transformative agenda for water finance, in line with the sustainable development agenda and related global commitments (in particular on climate, biodiversity, or disaster risk reduction). As the world came together to focus on solving the water and sanitation crises, financing water was essential for translating the political ambition of the Conference into action on the ground in its follow-up. The outcome of the Conference was the Water Action Agenda, which includes transformative commitments from across sectors and actors.



In this context, the ninth meeting of the Roundtable on Financing Water – co-convened by the OECD and UN-Water – was a stepping-stone towards the UN 2023 Water Conference and helped define the role of financing for the Water Action Agenda. It brought together the finance and water communities to share information on recent and future developments of common interest.



The Roundtable meeting was also the first societal dialogue of the Global Commission on the Economics of water. The Global Commission ambitions to anchor equity in water economics and define the hydrological cycle as a global common good.