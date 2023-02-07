Skip to main content
Login on your MyOECD account
  • English
  • Cette page n'est pas disponible en Français

Ninth meeting of the Roundtable on Financing Water: Finance under the Water Action Agenda, towards the UN 2023 Water Conference

Roundtable
Date
7-9 February 2023
Time
10:00-16:30
Location
Geneva, Switzerland
Download the highlights
Go to top