Tenth meeting of the Roundtable on Financing Water: Regional meeting on Africa

The OECD and the African Development Bank (AfDB) co-convened the 10th Roundtable on Financing Water: Regional meeting on Africa on 22-23 November in Abidjan, in partnership with the government of the Netherlands, the World Water Council, and the World Bank.



Representatives and leaders from the water and finance communities such as water utilities, water regulatory authorities, government, public and private investors, financial institutions, and commercial banks, gathered to review and explore new approaches to water finance and promote impactful ways of financing water-related investment in Africa.



Water is a driver for growth and sustainable development globally, and most specifically in Africa. While there is a strong economic case to invest in water, investments are lagging on the continent. The challenging macroeconomic and financial context (burgeoning public debt, liquidity problems, increased difficulty in accessing financial markets), as well as the recent decline in ODA to Africa, have reduced the capacity of African countries to invest in crucial sectors, including water and sanitation.