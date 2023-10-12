Skip to main content
Water quality

Good water quality is vital for human health and for maintaining freshwater ecosystem health, in surface waters, groundwater and coastal waters alike. Water pollution affects ecosystems, drinking water, raises treatment costs and can worsen pressures on water resource availability. The OECD equips governments with practical policy recommendations to tackle pollution, achieve environmental quality objectives and contribute to the restoration of freshwater ecosystems.

