Skip to main content
Login on your MyOECD account
  • English
  • Cette page n'est pas disponible en Français

Policies to Reduce Microplastics Pollution in Water

Focus on Textiles and Tyres
Report

More info

DOI
https://doi.org/10.1787/7ec7e5ef-en
Authors
OECD
Tags
Download PDF

Cite this content as:

OECD (2021), Policies to Reduce Microplastics Pollution in Water: Focus on Textiles and Tyres, OECD Publishing, Paris, https://doi.org/10.1787/7ec7e5ef-en.
Go to top