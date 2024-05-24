The ocean has critical functions including carbon storage and habitat provision that support life on earth. These functions are under threat from pollution, over-exploitation of marine resources, and climate change. However, there are practical avenues to better manage environmental pressures on the ocean and marine ecosystems.

The OECD helps governments address the challenges of climate change, biodiversity loss, pollution including plastics in the ocean and growing water risks faced by regions. It supports them in scaling up regulatory and economic policies to address these pressures and expanding finance mechanism for the conservation and sustainable use of the ocean, while considering the importance of renewable energy.