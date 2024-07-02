Policy Instruments for the Environment (PINE) Database

The OECD started building the PINE database in the 1990s, initially with a limited scope. Today, the database includes information on over 3900 policy instruments relevant to environmental protection and natural resource management in 130 countries globally.
The database contains structured and harmonised data. For each instrument, the following information is collected:
- when it was introduced
- what it applies to
- the geographical coverage
- the environmental domains it addresses
- the industries concerned
- revenues, costs, rates
- exemptions.