Policy Instruments for the Environment (PINE) Database

Policy Instruments for the Environment (PINE) is a unique database gathering detailed information on policy instruments relevant for environmental protection and natural resource management. Work to build the database started in 1996, initially with a limited scope, and it was progressively expanded. Today, the database contains information on over 3900 policy instruments implemented in more than 130 countries globally.

