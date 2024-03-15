Skip to main content
GHG Emission Trends and Targets (GETT)

Harmonised quantification methodology and indicators
https://doi.org/10.1787/decef216-en
Rodrigo Pizarro, Santaro Sakata, Miguel Cárdenas Rodríguez, Abenezer Zeleke Aklilu, Ekaterina Ghosh
OECD Environment Working Papers
Cite this content as:

Pizarro, R. et al. (2024), “GHG Emission Trends and Targets (GETT): Harmonised quantification methodology and indicators”, OECD Environment Working Papers, No. 230, OECD Publishing, Paris, https://doi.org/10.1787/decef216-en.
