Fisheries sustainability

Healthy, sustainable and productive fish stocks ensure profitability for fishers and play a key role in global food security. Well-managed, abundant fish stocks allow fishers to maximise the food or value produced in a sustainable way. Improving fish stock health though better fisheries management can also help reduce the sector’s greenhouse gas emissions, as less effort (and fuel) is needed to catch the same volume of fish.

OECD data show that 64% of the fish stocks assessed across 32 OECD countries and emerging economies are in good health. However, only 30% of stocks are harvested in a way that optimises productivity. Thus, there is considerable scope to produce more fish, generate more value for fishers, and increase environmental sustainability at the same time. The good news is that fisheries management generally works: it requires science-based fishery-specific regulations, and the effective monitoring and control of fishing activities.