Skip to main content
Login on your MyOECD account

Fisheries sustainability

Healthy and sustainable fish stocks are essential for food security, ocean biodiversity, and fishing communities. However, the health of fish stocks around the world is threatened by overfishing; illegal, unreported and unregulated (IUU) fishing; as well as climate change and Ocean pollution. Good fisheries management is vital to prevent unsustainable fishing and ensure fish stocks remain an important part of global food systems.

Policy sub-issue

Key links

Select a language

English
français
Go to top