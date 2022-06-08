This report assesses how to stop illegal, unreported and unregulated (IUU) fishing benefitting from government support. Based on a survey of OECD countries and partner economies participating in the work of the OECD Fisheries Committee, it recommends actions that can be undertaken by countries to maximise the chances of excluding individuals and companies with links to IUU fishing from government support, and to minimise the risk that such support benefits IUU fishing ex ante, given the inherent difficulty to take action ex post. Eight specific recommendations are presented.
Eliminating government support to illegal, unreported and unregulated fishing
Policy paper
OECD Food, Agriculture and Fisheries Papers
Share
Facebook Twitter LinkedIn
Abstract
In the same series
-
27 June 2024
-
Policy paper24 April 2024
-
6 December 2023
-
Policy paper22 September 2023
-
22 September 2023
-
Policy paper30 August 2023
-
11 July 2023
-
11 July 2023
Related publications
-
Policy paper24 April 2024
-
6 December 2023
-
Policy paper22 September 2023
-
22 September 2023
-
Policy paper30 August 2023
-
31 July 2023
-
11 July 2023
-
11 July 2023