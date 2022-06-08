Eliminating government support to illegal, unreported and unregulated fishing

This report assesses how to stop illegal, unreported and unregulated (IUU) fishing benefitting from government support. Based on a survey of OECD countries and partner economies participating in the work of the OECD Fisheries Committee, it recommends actions that can be undertaken by countries to maximise the chances of excluding individuals and companies with links to IUU fishing from government support, and to minimise the risk that such support benefits IUU fishing ex ante, given the inherent difficulty to take action ex post. Eight specific recommendations are presented.