Eliminating government support to illegal, unreported and unregulated fishing

Policy paper

DOI
https://doi.org/10.1787/f09ab3a0-en
Authors
Claire Delpeuch, Emanuela Migliaccio, Will Symes
Tags
OECD Food, Agriculture and Fisheries Papers
Cite this content as:

Delpeuch, C., E. Migliaccio and W. Symes (2022), “Eliminating government support to illegal, unreported and unregulated fishing”, OECD Food, Agriculture and Fisheries Papers, No. 178, OECD Publishing, Paris, https://doi.org/10.1787/f09ab3a0-en.
