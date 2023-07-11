Skip to main content
Login on your MyOECD account

Guidelines for the development of an OECD farmland habitat biodiversity indicator

Policy paper

More info

DOI
https://doi.org/10.1787/09d45d55-en
Authors
Ulrike Bayr, Kelly Cobourn, Petra Dieker, Wendy J. Fjellstad, Felix Herzog, Jussi Lankoski
Tags
OECD Food, Agriculture and Fisheries Papers
Download PDF

Select a language

English
français

Cite this content as:

Bayr, U. et al. (2023), “Guidelines for the development of an OECD farmland habitat biodiversity indicator”, OECD Food, Agriculture and Fisheries Papers, No. 201, OECD Publishing, Paris, https://doi.org/10.1787/09d45d55-en.
Go to top