Fisheries subsidies

Fisheries make a key contribution to global food security and the ocean economy. Well-designed subsidies and other government support can help ensure the health of fish stocks and ecosystems, increase fish stock productivity, and build resilience in the fisheries sector. However, poorly targeted subsidies can encourage unsustainable fishing. The OECD analyses fisheries subsidies and government support using its Fisheries Support Estimate (FSE) database.

