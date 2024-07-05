Fisheries subsidies

To ensure support benefits the fishers who need it and does not encourage unsustainable fishing, governments need to understand how public money is being spent, and how it impacts fishing pressure and fish stock health. The OECD measures countries’ annual support to their fisheries in its Fisheries Support Estimate (FSE) database, and regularly analyses these policies in its Review of Fisheries.

In 2020, OECD countries and other large fishing nations spent over USD 10 billion of public money on supporting their fisheries. This represented about 11% of the value of the fish caught that year. Some of this is beneficial to both fishers and society, helping promote sustainable fishing practices and preserve resources and ecosystems. But some involved the type of subsidies that can inadvertently encourage unsustainable and illegal fishing,