The maritime sector plays a critical role in the global shift towards net-zero emissions. Shipping accounts for up to 3% of global CO2 emissions, exceeding aviation, and if unchecked, emissions could soar by 2050 with rising international trade volumes. Greening global supply chains also depends critically on maritime emissions; without greener ships, the goods they carry cannot be green either. The shipbuilding industry bears the responsibility to design and build vessels that are digitalised, energy-efficient, and capable of using alternative fuels to pave the way towards a carbon-neutral future.
Shipbuilding
The shipbuilding industry is an essential contributor to the global maritime transport and trade that underpin our economies. However, shipbuilding faces many challenges including market volatility, excess capacity, the imperative of greening and decarbonising as well as geopolitical disruptions such as Russia's war of aggression against Ukraine and security concerns in the Red Sea.
Key messages
While subsidies can lead to market distortions, overcapacity, reduced profitability and financial strain in the industry, they remain a critical tool for advancing decarbonisation efforts in ship construction. However, a trend is emerging: despite the increase in subsidies, they are not consistently aligned with decarbonisation objectives. Often, subsidies focus on downstream infrastructure and overlook the urgent need to advance the uptake of technologies that enable ships to become more efficient and capable of using alternative fuels.
Shipbuilding and maritime equipment industries worldwide are grappling with labour and skills shortages. Experts estimate that 40% of the workforce in these industries will retire in the next decade while the green and digital transitions are introducing new skill demands. At the same time, these industries struggle to attract and retain skilled and young talent, exacerbated by increasing international worker mobility. Additionally, there is an ongoing challenge to address the underrepresentation of women and protect the rights of vulnerable workers in the sector.
Achieving net-zero emissions in the maritime industry requires substantial investments, both at sea and ashore, as current alternative fuels and technologies come at a premium. Green finance plays a crucial role in this transition, with an increasing number of financial institutions funding the development of zero-emission ships and ensuring the long-term viability of new, sustainable energy supply chains. A key development is the rising emphasis on export credits for low and zero-emission vessels, aiming to facilitate the industry's transformation by reducing the financial burden of adopting greener solutions.
The global maritime fleet is ageing, with vessels averaging 12.6 years old in 2023. Meanwhile, stringent decarbonisation regulations from the International Maritime Organization and national efforts are intensifying. This trend is driving heightened demand for new ships and retrofits, posing both opportunities and challenges for shipbuilders worldwide. To navigate this landscape, we need stronger intergovernmental co-operation, policy transparency and an in-depth understanding of market dynamics. These will be pivotal to shaping coherent and effective decarbonisation strategies and promoting sustainable industry development across shipbuilding economies.
Context
Demand for alternative fuel-capable vessels is high but challenges remain
Demand for alternative fuel-capable vessels has more than doubled in the past decade, now accounting for 50% of the global order book. Fuel flexibility has likewise expanded, and shipbuilders are increasingly constructing vessels designed for liquefied natural gas (LNG), liquefied petroleum gas (LPG), methanol and hybrid propulsion systems.
Despite this uptake, the shift to zero-emission shipping continues to face many uncertainties, including over long-term fuel solutions, onboard technology developments, manpower and safety concerns and fuel supply at ports—all of which pose challenges to achieving the International Maritime Organisation’s 2023 Strategy for net-zero GHG emissions from ships by 2050.
Rising demand for alternative fuels and increasing shipbuilding costs are driving up ship prices
Ship prices for new builds have reached their highest point in a decade, fueled by robust mid-term demand, especially for vessels capable of using alternative fuels.
Factors affecting ship prices, including order books and maritime trade, have not only returned to pre-COVID-19 levels but in some instances have surpassed them.
Alongside economic recovery, the rising costs of shipbuilding inputs such as steel and marine equipment are also contributing to the surge in ship prices.
Low-carbon patents in marine technology are stagnating
Marine technology and equipment suppliers are at the helm of maritime technology developments, integrating alternative fuels, and advancing energy efficiency and digitalisation. However, despite a significant technology uptake in these areas, the share of climate-related patents in marine technology has stalled, falling to levels comparable to those of 2005.
This lag in the evolution of green technologies underscores the need for innovation aimed at the cost reduction of existing low-carbon options, alongside a push for ground-breaking technologies crucial to achieving climate neutrality.
Industrial decarbonisation is pivotal to achieving net-zero emission targets. Effective decarbonisation pathways require swift and bold action from both industry stakeholders and governments worldwide. The OECD provides data-driven, factual analyses and policy recommendations to assist governments and industries in this crucial transition to net zero.
The ocean covers two-thirds of our planet and provides invaluable ecosystem services that are vital for humanity's well-being, global food security, economic growth, employment, and development. However, the ocean is under immense pressure, primarily because of human activity. Governments need to take bold action from local to international levels to ensure conservation and sustainable use of the ocean, while enhancing economic development.
The ocean economy is attracting attention across the globe as a source of economic growth, while marine ecosystems are increasingly facing the consequences of unbridled pollution, climate change and biodiversity loss. OECD monitors the ocean economy to offer insights and policy advice on balancing economic development with ocean health. It supports national ocean economy measurement strategies and provides best practices to harness ocean science and innovation to boost sustainable uses.