Shipbuilding

Demand for alternative fuel-capable vessels has more than doubled in the past decade, now accounting for 50% of the global order book. Fuel flexibility has likewise expanded, and shipbuilders are increasingly constructing vessels designed for liquefied natural gas (LNG), liquefied petroleum gas (LPG), methanol and hybrid propulsion systems.

Despite this uptake, the shift to zero-emission shipping continues to face many uncertainties, including over long-term fuel solutions, onboard technology developments, manpower and safety concerns and fuel supply at ports—all of which pose challenges to achieving the International Maritime Organisation’s 2023 Strategy for net-zero GHG emissions from ships by 2050.

