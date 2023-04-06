Decarbonising industry

While industries are making strides towards net-zero, the current rate of progress is insufficient. This lag can partly be attributed to barriers hindering industrial advancement. Achieving industrial decarbonisation requires an enabling environment that offers access to finance and skills, to resources such as clean hydrogen and renewable energy, and support for developing new technologies and scaling-up of existing clean technologies.

Policy makers play a crucial role in fostering an environment that facilitates industrial decarbonisation. Effective policies must be both comprehensive, combining different drivers of decarbonisation, and tailor-made to address the unique circumstances of individual countries.