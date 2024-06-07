Skip to main content
Competition and digital economy

Digitalisation has reshaped competitive dynamics in the economy, creating new markets and transforming existing ones. This presents a multifaceted challenge for competition authorities and policymakers. They must grapple with uncertainty in rapidly evolving markets, address new forms of misconduct, and examine markets whose precise boundaries are unclear. At the same time, mounting concerns about conduct in digital markets and indicators of growing market power have led to calls for new competition policy tools and the more active use of existing ones.

