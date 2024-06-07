Competition and digital economy

The innovations brought by digitalisation have generated substantial consumer benefits in many markets, such as lower prices, greater accessibility and convenience, more variety and new products, but also concerns, in terms of different market structures, anticompetitive conduct and mergers giving rise to durable market power. While many core principles of competition law remain relevant to the new digital realities, competition authorities need to adapt their analytical tools to the uniqueness of digital markets which may require legislative changes and adapted processes, to match the speed of evolution in digital markets and ensure that potentially anticompetitive conduct is scrutinised.

The OECD Handbook on Competition Policy in the Digital Age highlights the key messages and resources from the extensive body of OECD work in this area on over 40 topics. It also contains OECD views on the road ahead for digital competition policy, including the need for co-ordination among jurisdictions as they transition from diagnosing concerns, to implementing solutions.