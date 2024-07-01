Competition market studies

Market studies are an important tool for competition authorities, with more and more carrying them out. They allow authorities to assess whether competition in a market is working effectively, beyond potential breaches of competition law and, if issues are found, identify recommendations to address them.

While the specific approach and framework for market studies varies across jurisdictions, the experiences of competition authorities provide substantial common insights.



The OECD Market Studies Guide for Competition Authorities provides practical guidance on how best to conduct market studies, types of outcomes and includes a step-by-step guide to their completion. The Guide is available in English, French, Arabic, Chinese, Spanish, Portuguese and Russian.

