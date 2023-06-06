Anti-competitive regulations can discourage productivity improvement, limit investment and innovation, and harm employment creation.

The OECD Competition Assessment Toolkit can help governments improve their laws and regulations and promote more competition in their economies, leading to lower prices, greater choice and higher quality of goods and services. The Toolkit helps identify laws and regulations that can restrict competition and supports governments in looking for alternative ways to achieve policy objectives.

In performing competition assessment, governments should give particular attention to policies that limit: