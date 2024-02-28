Competition and international co-operation

Effective international co-operation requires participation from competition officials across all economies, developed and emerging. The OECD and its Competition Committee facilitate co-operation through the Global Forum on Competition that brings together over 110+ competition authorities, international organisations and invited experts worldwide each year. The OECD also operates three Regional Centres for Competition which provide capacity building assistance and policy advice through workshops, seminars and training programmes on competition law and policy for countries in each region regardless of their OECD membership status.