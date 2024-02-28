Skip to main content
Login on your MyOECD account

Competition and international co-operation

Globalisation and the digital economy have increased the number of competition policy issues and international enforcement cases. Co-operation between jurisdictions is therefore crucial to promote the economic and welfare goals of sound competition policy at both a national and global level. This ensures that competition law is effectively enforced globally and improves the framework of techniques and tools needed for effective international competition enforcement. It also facilitates effective international business compliance and fosters trust and transparency between jurisdictions.

Policy sub-issue

Key links

Select a language

English
français
Go to top