Peer Reviews of Competition Law and Policy: Dominican Republic

Report

https://doi.org/10.1787/18f04007-en
OECD, Inter-American Development Bank
Competition Law and Policy Reviews
OECD/IDB (2024), Peer Reviews of Competition Law and Policy: Dominican Republic, Competition Law and Policy Reviews, OECD Publishing, Paris, https://doi.org/10.1787/18f04007-en.
